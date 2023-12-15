From Recipe to Retail: Launch Your Food Business with Chef Paul Heerlein's Expert-Led Courses

The new program, guided by Associate Professor Chef Paul Heerlein, offers an exceptional opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs in the food manufacturing business. The program is divided into two parts, providing a comprehensive journey from ideation to market.

Part I: Food Business Start Up (February 1 - March 14, 2024)

This course lays the groundwork for launching a successful food business. It's perfect for beginners, including food manufacturers, restaurateurs, food truck operators, and farmers/chefs looking to create value-added food products. This introductory course, priced at $99 for 16 hours of online and in-person learning, covers the essentials of starting a food business and developing a systematic approach to profitability.

Part II: Food Product Concept to Consumer Incubator (March 15 - May 10, 2024)

Priced at $299 for 30 hours, this in-depth class is ideal for those with a product prototype and basic recipe. It focuses on converting a food product idea or recipe into a market-ready value-added food product. Completion of Part I is a prerequisite for this course. Successful completion awards a Certificate of Professional Development, equipping participants with best practices in the food industry.

Chef Paul Heerlein, the instructor, brings valuable industry insights, having created, marketed, and distributed his seasoning line after winning first place at the Hawaii Seafood Culinary Excellence Competition with his 6-Peppered Ahi.

Participants of this program will also gain a Food Handlers certification. The curriculum development is supported in part by the US Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency Grant.

To learn more or to register for this transformative opportunity, contact (808) 934-2700 or email edvance@hawaii.edu. Whether you're taking your first steps or ready to take a recipe to the marketplace, these courses are designed to provide the knowledge and skills needed to launch a profitable product.