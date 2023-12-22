Navigating Career Opportunities: Hawai'i Community College at the Forefront of the West Hawaii Career Exposure Fair

The inaugural West Hawaii Career Exposure Fair on December 11, 2023, at the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort Ballroom was a key event for Hawai'i Community College. Aimed at connecting students with businesses, the fair provided insights into various career paths and the necessary qualifications. The college showcased its academic programs relevant to the opportunities from 60 businesses present.



Adopting a 'speed dating' format, the college's team engaged with 160 students at their table, a significant achievement given the 600 students attending. The fair's structure allowed students from various schools, including Kohala, Konawaena, West Hawai'i Explorations Academy, Ehunuikaimalino, Honoka'a, and Kealakehe High Schools, to interact with businesses in brief, focused sessions.



The team from Hawai'i Community College, including Precious Mae Atendido, Ian Hirakawa, Paul Heerlein, and Wen Yu, was commended for creating a dynamic environment. Their efforts were supported by Interim Dean Carrie Mospens and Vice Chancellor Kimberley Collins.



Overall, the Career Exposure Fair successfully bridged academia and practical career paths, demonstrating Hawai'i Community College's commitment to student career readiness.