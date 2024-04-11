Lā Honua Earth Day 2024
The Lā Honua Earth Day Committee welcomes students, staff and faculty from Hawaiʻi Community College and University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo to join us in celebrating Lā Honua ~ Earth Day 2024 with events from April 19th to April 24th. Our theme this year is I Ola E Nā Kini, focusing on the protection and nurturing of native plants and animals, their spaces and places.
For more information on how to register for the events below, visit the Lā Honua Earth Day 2024 web page.
Events
|Kīpaepae & Mālama Native Plants Day
Date: Friday, April 19th, 2024
|UH Hilo Native Gardens Work Day
Date: Friday, April 19th, 2024
|Protect our Native Forests
Date: Saturday, April 20th, 2024
|Protect Our Coastlines
Date: Sunday, April 21st, 2024
|Lā Honua Earth Day at UH Hilo
Date: Monday, April 22nd, 2024
|Lā Honua Virtual Symposium Days
Date: Tues. April 23rd & Weds. April 24th, 2024
|Earth Day Outplanting & Dye Workshop
Date: Saturday, April 27th, 2024