Lā Honua Earth Day 2024

 / 11 April 2024

The Lā Honua Earth Day Committee welcomes students, staff and faculty from Hawaiʻi Community College and University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo to join us in celebrating Lā Honua ~ Earth Day 2024 with events from April 19th to April 24th. Our theme this year is I Ola E Nā Kini, focusing on the protection and nurturing of native plants and animals, their spaces and places.

For more information on how to register for the events below, visit the Lā Honua Earth Day 2024 web page.

Events
Kīpaepae & Mālama Native Plants Day

Date: Friday, April 19th, 2024
Time: 10:00am - 1:00pm
Location: Hawaiʻi CC - Manono
Details: Opening Lā Honua Kīpaepae followed by gardens day activities & workshops
UH Hilo Native Gardens Work Day

Date: Friday, April 19th, 2024
Time: 12:00pm - 4:00pm
Location: UH Hilo - Hale ʻŌlelo & Kīpuka
Details: Work in the māla at Ululaumāhie Garden or at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center
Protect our Native Forests

Date: Saturday, April 20th, 2024
Time: 9:00am - 3:00pm
Location: Keauhou-Kaʻū (Volcano)
Details: Mālama Uka Stewardship Day with ʻImi Pono No Ka ʻĀina at Keauhou-Kaʻū
Protect our Native Forests

Date: Saturday, April 20th, 2024
Time: 8:00am - 12:00pm
Location: Hawaiʻi CC - Pālamanui
Details: Mālama the Botanical Garden and Dry Land Forest & enjoy potluck lunch
Protect Our Coastlines

Date: Sunday, April 21st, 2024
Time: 8:30am - 12:30pm
Location: Waiuli (Hilo)
Details: Mālama Kai Stewardship Days at Honokea Fishpond with Hui Hoʻoleimaluō
Protect Our Coastlines

Date: Sunday, April 21st, 2024
Time: 8:30am - 12:30pm
Location: Kaloko (Kona)
Details: Mālama Kai Stewardship Days at Kaloko Fishpond with Hui Kaloko Honokōhau
Lā Honua Earth Day at UH Hilo

Date: Monday, April 22nd, 2024
Time: 9:00am - 1:00pm
Details: Campus Fair for UH Hilo/HawCC & K-12 Students
Lā Honua Virtual Symposium Days

Date: Tues. April 23rd & Weds. April 24th, 2024
Time: 12:00pm - 4:00pm
Location: Zoom
Details: Afternoon Keynotes & Presentations on Zoom
Earth Day Outplanting & Dye Workshop

Date: Saturday, April 27th, 2024
Time: 9:00am - 12:30pm
Location: Keaukaha Military Reserve (Hilo)
Details: Lowland wet forest restoration & plant-based dye workshop


 