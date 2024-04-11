The Lā Honua Earth Day Committee welcomes students, staff and faculty from Hawaiʻi Community College and University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo to join us in celebrating Lā Honua ~ Earth Day 2024 with events from April 19th to April 24th. Our theme this year is I Ola E Nā Kini, focusing on the protection and nurturing of native plants and animals, their spaces and places.

For more information on how to register for the events below, visit the Lā Honua Earth Day 2024 web page.

Events Kīpaepae & Mālama Native Plants Day Date: Friday, April 19th, 2024

Time: 10:00am - 1:00pm

Location: Hawaiʻi CC - Manono

Details: Opening Lā Honua Kīpaepae followed by gardens day activities & workshops UH Hilo Native Gardens Work Day Date: Friday, April 19th, 2024

Time: 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Location: UH Hilo - Hale ʻŌlelo & Kīpuka

Details: Work in the māla at Ululaumāhie Garden or at Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center Protect our Native Forests Date: Saturday, April 20th, 2024

Time: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Location: Keauhou-Kaʻū (Volcano)

Details: Mālama Uka Stewardship Day with ʻImi Pono No Ka ʻĀina at Keauhou-Kaʻū Protect our Native Forests Date: Saturday, April 20th, 2024

Time: 8:00am - 12:00pm

Location: Hawaiʻi CC - Pālamanui

Details: Mālama the Botanical Garden and Dry Land Forest & enjoy potluck lunch Protect Our Coastlines Date: Sunday, April 21st, 2024

Time: 8:30am - 12:30pm

Location: Waiuli (Hilo)

Details: Mālama Kai Stewardship Days at Honokea Fishpond with Hui Hoʻoleimaluō Protect Our Coastlines Date: Sunday, April 21st, 2024

Time: 8:30am - 12:30pm

Location: Kaloko (Kona)

Details: Mālama Kai Stewardship Days at Kaloko Fishpond with Hui Kaloko Honokōhau Lā Honua Earth Day at UH Hilo Date: Monday, April 22nd, 2024

Time: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Details: Campus Fair for UH Hilo/HawCC & K-12 Students Lā Honua Virtual Symposium Days Date: Tues. April 23rd & Weds. April 24th, 2024

Time: 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Location: Zoom

Details: Afternoon Keynotes & Presentations on Zoom Earth Day Outplanting & Dye Workshop Date: Saturday, April 27th, 2024

Time: 9:00am - 12:30pm

Location: Keaukaha Military Reserve (Hilo)

Details: Lowland wet forest restoration & plant-based dye workshop



