Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i Donates $10,000 to Hawai'i Community College Culinary Program

Hawai'i Community College has received a generous donation of $10,000 from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai'i (JCCIH). This donation, made on March 28, 2024, is part of a tradition of support that JCCIH has provided to the college over the years, reflecting their long-standing commitment to fostering education and community growth in Hilo.

Additionally, JCCIH's involvement extends beyond just financial contributions. The organization is also the host of the annual Taste of Hilo event, a culinary showcase that highlights local vendors and promotes Hawaiian culture. This event not only raises funds for community projects and educational programs but also serves as a platform for culinary students to gain real-world experience and exposure.

The check was presented by Mitchell Dodo and 2023 Taste of Hilo Chair Jan Haraguchi-Abundo, who are both passionate advocates for community development through educational support. This contribution is not just monetary; it symbolizes a deep-seated partnership that has cultivated talent and opportunity within the college's culinary program.

"On behalf of Hawaiʻi Community College, Iʻd like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawaiʻi. We are fortunate to be the recipient of over $200,000 over the last 25 years to fulfill the dreams of our Culinary Arts aspiring chefs and students. Mahalo for making a difference in the lives of our students," says Interim Chancellor Susan Kazama

"The mission of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawai'i is to further the benefit of the community through our personal and business relationships." says President Garth Yamanaka.

The donation from JCCIH is a testament to the power of community partnerships in enhancing educational landscapes. It ensures that Hawai'i Community College can continue to offer a high-caliber culinary education that prepares students not just for local success but for global culinary stages.