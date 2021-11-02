Application Tuesday Virtual Workshop

Hawai‘i Community College will host virtual workshops for prospective students who want to enroll for the Spring 2022 or Fall 2022 semesters.

Join “Application Tuesdays” and get help completing the Hawai’i Community College online application. (Application deadline for Spring 2022 is December 15).

The workshops are offered via Zoom and will take place on several dates in October and November. See dates and times and register for one of the workshops by going to this Zoom link:

https://bit.ly/2HwXOjs

For more information, please email Glenn-Dee Kuwaye at gkuwaye@hawaii.edu.