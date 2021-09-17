VIRTUAL UH TRANSFER DAY

The University of Hawai‘i System will be virtually hosting the UH Transfer Day event on September 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. via Zoom.

This “one-stop-shop” virtual event is designed to help UH community college students on their path to transfer to a 4-year university to complete their bachelor’s degrees. Eligible “Automatic Admission” students are also able to apply to UH Mānoa, UH Hilo, UH Maui College, or UH West Oʻahu with no application fee.

Representatives from UH Mānoa, UH Hilo, UH Maui College, and UH West Oʻahu admissions offices, as well as individual programs/schools at the 4-year campuses will provide assistance with the “Automatic-Admission” application process, answer questions about college offerings, requirements, tuition and financial aid, and provide information about specific programs. Students are welcome to drop in anytime between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the event.

For more information, visit the UH Transfer Day website hawaii.edu/transferday.