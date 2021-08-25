Hawai‘i Community College students, faculty, and staff who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can do so at the Manono

Campus in Hilo August 25 and 26.

Hawai‘i CC is partnering with the KTA Super Store Pharmacy to host the vaccination clinics, which take place Wednesday, August 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday, August 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The clinic will be located in Building 379, Room 1 (Kaneikeao).

The vaccine to be administered at the clinic will be the Pfizer vaccine. Participants will receive a $10 gift card.

Hawai‘i CC and KTA will host a follow-up clinic at a later date for participants to get their second shot.

Register for the vaccination clinic.