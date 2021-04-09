Career Stories: Challenging the Gender Gap in Healthcare

Learn more about the career story of a male nurse and what it's really like to work in a female-dominated field.

Daniel J. Fraser

Registered Nurse, Emergency Department, The Queen's Medical Center

Friday, April 9

10:00 am - 11:00 am HST

Online via Zoom

Flyer: bit.ly/3pcjrG6

This event is free and open to the public. Register: go.hawaii.edu/JJu

About our guest speaker:

Daniel J. Fraser works in the emergency department as a registered nurse (RN) at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. Daniel began working as an emergency department nurse shortly after graduating from university eight years ago with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. He describes it as a challenging job, but it's enabled him to travel and work in various locations including his home, the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, and the Oregon coast. He loves the lifestyle here in Hawaii and is looking forward to discussing the benefits and challenges of this career path with you.

Career Stories is a three event series where professionals share their story and what it takes to navigate an industry with one predominant gender. This series is hosted by the University of Hawai'i Community Colleges (UHCC) Job Center Online (JCO) Consortium.

Questions about this event? Contact uhccjco@hawaii.edu