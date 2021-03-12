Career Stories: Challenging the Gender Gap in Construction

Learn more about the career story of the first female executive in the state’s largest construction association.

Cheryl Walthall

Executive Director, General Contractors Association of Hawai'i

Friday, March 12

10:00 am - 11:00 am HST

Online via Zoom

Flyer: bit.ly/366CbiR

This event is free and open to the public. Register: go.hawaii.edu/JJu

About our guest speaker:

Cheryl Walthall is the executive director of the General Contractors Association of Hawai'i (GCA), the state’s largest construction association. The first female executive in the GCA’s 89-year history, Cheryl joined the GCA in 2019 and is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organization’s operations. Cheryl previously held roles with Pacific Resource Partnership (PRP), which represents the Hawai'i Regional Council of Carpenters and over 240 member contractors, for more than 12 years, serving as director of strategic partnerships for the last two years. During her tenure at PRP, Cheryl was responsible for identifying opportunities for new alliances and developing strategies to expand their member contractors’ market reach.

A graduate of the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, Cheryl is active in several construction industry and community organizations. She serves as a member of the Child & Family Service (CFS) Real Property Board and is a past chair of the CFS Guild. Cheryl is one of the founding members of Hawai'i Construction Career Days, serving on the board of directors and as co-chair of the sponsorships committee. Cheryl is also a past president of the Society for Marketing Professional Services Hawai'i.

Career Stories is a three event series where professionals share their story and what it takes to navigate an industry with one predominant gender. This series is hosted by the University of Hawai'i Community Colleges (UHCC) Job Center Online (JCO) Consortium.

Questions about this event? Contact uhccjco@hawaii.edu