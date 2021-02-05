Career Stories: Challenging the Gender Gap in Tech

Learn more about the career story of a female Silicon Valley pioneer.

Mayrose Munar

Google and Uber Alum

Friday, February 5

10:00 am - 11:00 am HST

Online via Zoom

Flyer: bit.ly/3qLgVHu

This event is free and open to the public. Register: go.hawaii.edu/JJu

About our guest speaker:

Mayrose is a west Kaua'i native, and a Silicon Valley pioneer with over two decades of wisdom from scaling teams in hyper-growth environments at Uber, Google, and Inktomi. As a visionary and forward-thinking strategist Mayrose has led worldwide teams and leaders to successful outcomes. She currently serves as a Leadership Council Member for the Hawai'i Community Foundation and on the mainland, Mayrose is an Ambassador and Legacy Member for Peninsula Open Space Trust.

Recently, Mayrose founded Kaunalewa, an economic revitalization organization for her hometown, Kekaha, and continues to guide entrepreneurs and future leaders. Mayrose is a graduate of the Hawai'i at Mānoa and Stanford University Graduate School for Business.

Career Stories is a three event series where professionals share their story and what it takes to navigate an industry with one predominant gender. This series is hosted by the University of Hawai'i Community Colleges (UHCC) Job Center Online (JCO) Consortium.

Questions about this event? Contact uhccjco@hawaii.edu