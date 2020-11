Join “Application Tuesdays” and get help completing the Hawai’i Community College online application. The workshops are offered via Zoom and will take place from 10-11 a.m. on the following dates:

December 8, 2020

December 15, 2020

December 22, 2020

December 29, 2020

Register from one of the workshops by going to this Zoom link:

https://bit.ly/2HwXOjs

Questions? Email Glenn-Dee Kuwaye at gkuwaye@hawaii.edu.