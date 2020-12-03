Scholarship Live! Learn about financial aid and scholarships at Dec. 3 event

Learn about the financial and scholarship resources at Hawai’i Community College’s Scholarship Live! event on Thursday, December 3 from 5-7 p.m.



You can learn about the many scholarship resources and opportunities, how to create a winning personal statement, frequently asked questions about financial aid, and more.

>>>Event Flier PDF

Event participants who will attend Hawai'i CC in Spring or Fall 2021 will be entered to win a UH Hilo Bookstore gift card.



Registration is required for this event. Register and participate by going to https://bit.ly/ ScholarshipLive2020.



Questions? Contact hawccinf@hawaii.edu or call 934-2800.