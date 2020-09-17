Open to all University of Hawai'i Community Colleges (UHCC) students, faculty, and staff.

This virtual career fair is your opportunity to explore career opportunities and resources, build relationships with professionals, and find part-time and full-time jobs in a wide variety of industries that are hiring now. Featured industries include: Agriculture, Creative Arts, Engineering, Environmental, Healthcare, Finance, Public Service, Tech, and Transportation.

Visit the UHCC Virtual Career Fair website to:

See list of all participating organizations

Access exclusive webinars and resources to help you prepare for the fair

Learn more about our Keynote Event: The Future of Hawai'i Jobs

Register using your hawaii.edu email to attend the fair by Tuesday, September 15

If you have any questions about the virtual career fair, feel free to read our FAQs or contact uhccjco@hawaii.edu.