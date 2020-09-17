x

The Future of Hawai'i Jobs

HAWAI'I CC COVID-19 INFORMATION
The Fall 2020 Semester is underway. Hawai'i Community College is implementing Required Prevention Measures and changes to campus operations to keep our community safe. Find more information about our re-opening and what you need to do to stay safe by visiting hawaii.hawaii.edu/covid-19.
     
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Online

Join us as we hear from workforce development leaders from each Hawai'i county as they discuss the impact of the pandemic on their communities and valuable insights for educators and students to navigate the future of jobs in Hawai'i. Moderated by Keala Peters, Chamber of Commerce Hawai'i.

Open to all University of Hawai'i Community Colleges (UHCC) students, faculty, and staff.

This is the keynote event for the UHCC Virtual Career Fair.

Visit the UHCC Virtual Job Fair website to:

  • Register for the keynote event, career fair resources events, and the career fair (must use your hawaii.edu email)

  • See list of participating organizations at the career fair

If you have any questions about any career fair events, please contact uhccjco@hawaii.edu