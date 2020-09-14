Virtual Career Fair Success Strategies
UHCC career and job prep advisors share their tips to navigate the virtual career fair. Moderated by a Leeward CC student.
Open to all University of Hawai'i Community Colleges (UHCC) students, faculty, and staff.
This webinar is part of a series of events for the UHCC Virtual Career Fair.
Visit the UHCC Virtual Job Fair website to:
Register for the VCF Success Strategies webinar, other resources events, and the career fair (must use your hawaii.edu email)
See list of participating organizations at the career fair
If you have any questions about any career fair events, please contact uhccjco@hawaii.edu.