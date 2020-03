In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Hawai'i Community College and the other campuses in the UH system are closed to the general public at this time but still open for business, including for current students and employees. (See full announcement). In order to help protect the health and safety of our community, Hawai'i Community College will be moving most classes online after spring break effective Monday, March 23. Please find additional information about the Hawai'i CC response to COVID-19 at hawaii.hawaii.edu/covid-19.