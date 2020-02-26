Top of Page

Hula Workshop "Kūkulu Ka Pahu Kapu A Ka Leo"

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 10:30am to 11:30am
Papaʻā Hale 380A

"Kūkulu Ka Pahu Kapu A Ka Leo" is one of several hula dances used in ritual for heightened awareness. Learn from Peer Mentor and Hula student Kaoru the motions and words that connect and transform our experiences. >Bring activewear to dance in, water, pareu (if you have one), and positive spirit with you!

Please contact the I Ola Hāloa Center at 808-2600 for questions.

