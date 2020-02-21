E Kipa I Ke Kulanui

Feb
21
Feb/21 08:30 - Feb/21 09:30
UH Hilo Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani, Hale ʻŌlelo
When:
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 8:30am to 9:30am
Where:
UH Hilo Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani, Hale ʻŌlelo
Join Hawaiʻi Life Styles Peer Mentor Hiwa for a guided visit to the College of Hawaiian Language at UH Hilo. Open to any student who wants to learn more about their classes and program. Sign up at https://forms.gle/bUtZmJvNChDQ6YMV7. Transportation from HawaiiCC campus to UH Hilo is available. Sign up today!!
Please contact the I Ola Hāloa Center at 934-2600 for questions