E Kipa I Ke Kulanui

When: 
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 8:30am to 9:30am
Where: 

UH Hilo Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani, Hale ʻŌlelo

Join Hawaiʻi Life Styles Peer Mentor Hiwa for a guided visit to the College of Hawaiian Language at UH Hilo. Open to any student who wants to learn more about their classes and program. Sign up at this link. Transportation from HawaiiCC campus to UH Hilo is available. Sign up today!!

Event contact information

Please contact the I Ola Hāloa Center at 934-2600 for questions.

