Ka'ao Student Success Conference

Registration is NOW OPEN!!

Hawaiʻi Community College presents the Fall 2025 Kaʻao Student Success Conference, which will be held on:

Wednesday, August 20th, 2025

8AM - 1PM

This in-person conference will provide you with an opportunity to learn strategies that will support your success as a college student. It's a FREE Conference to all Hawai'i Community College Students!

Excellent Workshops!

Fun Activities!

Great Opportunity to Connect with Others!

Lunch will be provided for all in-person attendees.

Please Register Today at: https://go.hawaii.edu/8bv