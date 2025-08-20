Ka'ao Student Success Conference
Registration is NOW OPEN!!
Hawaiʻi Community College presents the Fall 2025 Kaʻao Student Success Conference, which will be held on:
Wednesday, August 20th, 2025
8AM - 1PM
This in-person conference will provide you with an opportunity to learn strategies that will support your success as a college student. It's a FREE Conference to all Hawai'i Community College Students!
- Excellent Workshops!
- Fun Activities!
- Great Opportunity to Connect with Others!
- Lunch will be provided for all in-person attendees.
Please Register Today at: https://go.hawaii.edu/8bv