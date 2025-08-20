x

Ka'ao Student Success Conference

8am - 1pm
Manono Campus Cafeteria

Registration is NOW OPEN!! 

Hawaiʻi Community College presents the Fall 2025 Kaʻao Student Success Conference, which will be held on: 

This in-person conference will provide you with an opportunity to learn strategies that will support your success as a college student. It's a FREE Conference to all Hawai'i Community College Students! 

  • Excellent Workshops!
  • Fun Activities!
  • Great Opportunity to Connect with Others!
  • Lunch will be provided for all in-person attendees. 

Please Register Today at: https://go.hawaii.edu/8bv