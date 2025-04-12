Get Ready, Hilo! Mark your calendars for Hawai’i Community College Day happening next week Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our Manono Street campus! 🎉

Whether you’re into agriculture, auto mechanics, culinary arts, or other trades —this is your chance to get hands-on with real tools, real tech, and real opportunities.

Grab fresh produce grown by our agriculture program students or build your own gallon hydroponic set-up! Taste delicious dishes cooked by our rising culinary arts stars and watch live cooking demonstrations! Join exciting activities from our carpentry, diesel, welding, auto body and electrical installation programs! And don’t forget to check out the cool rides at our car show!

Plus, at Hawai’i CC Day, you can meet top local employers and discover possible career paths. Or explore our community resource fair.

There’s so much to do! So, bring the whole ‘ohana for a fun, FREE day! We will see you there, Saturday, April 12 at 1175 Manono Street in Hilo for Hawaii Community College Day!