Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 - Kīpaepae, Keynote

April 22, 2025 (Tuesday)

Kaloakulua in Welo

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Hawaii CC Manono Campus

Mãla Ke Kölea: between Hawaii Life Styles (Bldg 380) & Culinary Arts (Bldg 382)

10:00 AM:

Kipaepae (welcoming ceremony) followed by Keynote K. Ku'ulei Kanahele Musical artist, educator and aloha 'ãina activist

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM:

'Ai Pono Sample healthy 'ono food Participate in hands-on workshops & art-making Malama the Mala ~ Gardening Native plant giveaways Open to our members of our Hawaii CC, UH Hilo, and Hawaii Island community

Registration begins March 10, 2025

Contact Lã Honua Earth Day Coordinators Hawaii CC for more details: Drew Kapp (dkapp@hawaii.edu), No'el Tagab-Cruz (tagab@hawaii.edu)

Register Today