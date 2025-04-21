Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 - Care for our Hilo rainforest

April 21, 2025 (Monday)

Kaloakükahi in Welo

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

on site Keaukaha MR, near Hilo Airport

Celebrate La Honua with the Liko Na Pilina hybrid forest restoration project! Outplant native and canoe plants and weed around existing outplants. Participate in an hour-long workshop on different uses for the plants found in a hybrid forest. Open to members of our Hawaii CC, UH Hilo and Hawaii Island community

Registration (required) begins March 10, 2025

Contact Emma Stierhoff (estier@hawaii.edu) for more details

Register Today