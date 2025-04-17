x

Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 - Earth Day Fair & Conservation Career Day

event flyer
     
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM , 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Campus Center Plaza, Library Lanai

April 17, 2025 (Thursday) 
La'aupau in Welo 

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 
University of Hawaii at Hilo 

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Campus Center Plaza). 
Earth Day Fair for K-12 students and educators K-12 must be pre-registered to attend 

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM (Library Lanai). 
Meet & greet with conservation professionals. Learn about potential career paths in conservation and environmental science.

Open to members of our Hawaii CC, UH Hilo and Hawaii Island community 

Contact Diane Barrett (barrett9@hawaii.edu) for more details