Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 - Earth Day Fair & Conservation Career Day
April 17, 2025 (Thursday)
La'aupau in Welo
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
University of Hawaii at Hilo
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Campus Center Plaza).
Earth Day Fair for K-12 students and educators K-12 must be pre-registered to attend
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM (Library Lanai).
Meet & greet with conservation professionals. Learn about potential career paths in conservation and environmental science.
Open to members of our Hawaii CC, UH Hilo and Hawaii Island community
Contact Diane Barrett (barrett9@hawaii.edu) for more details