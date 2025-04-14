Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 - Virtual Lā Honua Keynote Presentation

April 14, 2025 (Monday)

Kulu in Welo

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Zoom

Keynote Speakers: Sherri Mitchell Weh'na Ha'mu Kwasset & John Bear Mitchell

Cousins Sherri and John Bear Mitchell are citizens of the Penawahpskek (Penobscot) Nation in Maine. Sherri is an Indigenous attorney, activist, philosopher, author, and the founding director of the Land Peace Foundation, an organization dedicated to the protection of Indigenous land and water rights. John Bear is an educator at the University of Maine Native American Program Wabanaki Center, and a storyteller and artist. Sherri and John Bear are dedicated to the preservation of indigenous cultural practices.

Registration (required) begins March 10, 2025

Contact Lā Honua Earth Day Coordinators Hawaii CC for more details

Drew Kapp (dkapp@hawaii.edu)

No'el Tagab-Cruz (tagab@hawaii.edu)

