Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 - Care for our Puna rainforest
April 13, 2025 (Sunday)
Mahealani in Welo
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM on site
Wao Kele O Puna
Learn about the cultural and ecological significance of Wao Kele O Puna in Ka'ohe - Waiakahi'ula in Puna, the largest low and rainforest of Hawaii and the recent lava flows of the area, and engage in work to sustain the native rainforest.
Open to members of our Hawaii CC, UH Hilo and Hawaii Island community. Transportation available from and back to Hilo for UH students, staff and faculty.
Registration (required) begins March 10, 2025
Contact Drew Kapp (dkapp@hawaii.edu) for more details