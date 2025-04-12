Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 - Care for our Kona dryland forest

April 12, 2025 (Saturday)

Hoku in Welo

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM on site

Palamanui in Kona

Learn about and malama Kipuka Palamanui ana the Dryland Forest of Kona by planting native trees and removing invasive species, followed by a potluck lunch.

Open to members of our Hawaii CC, UH Hilo and Hawaii Island community. Transportation available to and from Hilo for UH students, staff and faculty.

Registration (required) begins March 10, 2025

Contact Drew Kapp (dkapp@hawaii.edu) for more details

