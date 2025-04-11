Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 - Care for our Hilo fishponds

April 11, 2025 (Friday)

Akua in Welo

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM on site

Waiuli in Hilo

Learn about the wahi pana of Waiuli in Hilo and work shoulder-to-shoulder with members of the community organization Hui Ho'oleimaluò to restore and maintain the fishpond Honokea Loko and surroundings, followed by a potluck lunch.

Open to our members of our Hawaii CC, UH Hilo, and Hawaii Island community

Registration (required) begins March 10, 2025

Contact Drew Kapp (dkapp@hawaii.edu) for more details

Register Today