x

Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 - Care for our Hilo fishponds

event flyer
     
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Waiuli in Hilo

Lā Honua Earth Day 2025 - Care for our Hilo fishponds

April 11, 2025 (Friday) 
Akua in Welo 

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM on site 
Waiuli in Hilo 

Learn about the wahi pana of Waiuli in Hilo and work shoulder-to-shoulder with members of the community organization Hui Ho'oleimaluò to restore and maintain the fishpond Honokea Loko and surroundings, followed by a potluck lunch. 

Open to our members of our Hawaii CC, UH Hilo, and Hawaii Island community 

Registration (required) begins March 10, 2025 

Contact Drew Kapp (dkapp@hawaii.edu) for more details

Register Today