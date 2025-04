April 5, 2025 (Saturday)

'Olekulua in Welo

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Hawaii CC Ko Campus in Honoka'a

Learn about the significance of Native Hawaiian and Canoe plants, and participate in planting them on campus.

Open to our members of our Hawaii CC, UH Hilo, and Hawaii Island community

Registration begins March 10, 2025

Contact Tyler Munson (munsontd@hawaii.edu) for more details

Register Today