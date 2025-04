April 4, 2025 (Friday)

'Olekukahi in Welo

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

UH Hilo Campus

Learn about the significance of ti and work shoulder-to-shoulder with faculty, staff, and students to beautify the library common areas by planting ti and controlling invasives.

Open to our members of our Hawaii CC, UH Hilo, and Hawaii Island community

Registration (required) begins March 10, 2025

Contact Lisa Canale (canale@hawaii.edu) for more details

Register Today