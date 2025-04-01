Sexual Assault Awareness Month Sign Waving
Save the Date
Hawaii Island
2025 local SAAM theme
Transforming Perceptions
to a shared belief for all people in Hawai'i
to regard everyone’s dignity and right
to live in safe communities,
free from sexual violence and abuse.
Join the shared belief at your island’s sign waving event!
Wear teal, make a sign, bring a noise maker!
Hawaii Island
Bayfront Soccer Field
TIME: 12:00 Noon
CONTACT TEXT:
Brianna Gomez
808-896-4530
*A limited number of signs will be provided for each island event.