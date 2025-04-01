Sexual Assault Awareness Month Sign Waving

Save the Date

Hawaii Island

2025 local SAAM theme

Transforming Perceptions

to a shared belief for all people in Hawai'i

to regard everyone’s dignity and right

to live in safe communities,

free from sexual violence and abuse.

Join the shared belief at your island’s sign waving event!

Wear teal, make a sign, bring a noise maker!

Hawaii Island

Bayfront Soccer Field

TIME: 12:00 Noon

CONTACT TEXT:

Brianna Gomez

808-896-4530

*A limited number of signs will be provided for each island event.