Accreditation Virtual Open Forum

     
10:00-11:00 a.m.
Virtual

Our Hawaiʻi Community College Kauhale and community are invited to an Accreditation Virtual Open Forum. Dr. Seher Awan, ISER Peer Review Team Chair, will be hosting a virtual open forum for faculty, staff, students, and the community (without administrators) to speak about Hawaiʻi Community College as part of the accreditation process.

Friday, March 14 (10:00-11:00 a.m.)

Zoom Meeting Link
https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/88461105501

One tap mobile
+16699006833,,88461105501# US

Meeting ID: 884 6110 5501