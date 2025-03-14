Our Hawaiʻi Community College Kauhale and community are invited to an Accreditation Virtual Open Forum. Dr. Seher Awan, ISER Peer Review Team Chair, will be hosting a virtual open forum for faculty, staff, students, and the community (without administrators) to speak about Hawaiʻi Community College as part of the accreditation process.

Friday, March 14 (10:00-11:00 a.m.)

Zoom Meeting Link

https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/88461105501

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,88461105501# US

Meeting ID: 884 6110 5501