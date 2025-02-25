The Philippines and Democracy: Human Rights, Power, and Advocacy
Join us for a talk story with Karen S. Gomez Dumpit, a former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights of the Philippines (CHRP). She will cover various human rights issues and advocacy, such as the working conditions of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), the People Power Revolution and its legacy in the Philippines, and the current political environment in the country given the upcoming elections.
Dinner will be served!
