TULUNGAN SA KOLEHIYO 2025

FILIPINO COLLEGE OUTREACH EVENT

Saturday, February 15

10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Hawaii Community College Cafeteria

1175 Manono St., in Hilo (Bldg 382)

Come to this event and learn more about the benefits of attending the community college!

Learn about :

• Programs offered that lead to jobs!

• Transfer to the University

• Financial Aid & Scholarships

• How to Get Enrolled!

*FREE LUNCH WILL BE SERVED!!!

RSVP at QR Code or https://go.hawaii.edu/bho

Contact: Jeanne Batallones

For more info (808) 934-2558,

Organized by "Abot-Kamay na Pangarap" A GEAR UP Project of Hawaii Community College, in HAWAII cooperation with: Hawaii Association of Filipino Educators (HAFE), Fil Am Community of East Hawaii, Hilo Visayan Club, Hawai'i Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs, Saraling Gawa Youth Council, Samahang Bayanihan Club of Kea'au HS, and the Samahang Club of Hawai'i CC.

