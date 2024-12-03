SCHOLARSHIP LIVE!
Join us at Scholarship Live! to learn about available scholarship opportunities and get entered to win a $500 tuition award!*
Featuring Presentations:
ALU LIKE - Hana Lima Scholarship
Kamehameha Schools and Pauahi Foundation College Scholarships
Hawai'i Community Foundation Scholarships
Ēlama and Hilo One Scholarship Program
UH Common Scholarship Application Overview
Tips and Strategies for Writing a Personal Statement
and more!
Register to join today! This event will be held primarily on Zoom, with a screening room available on Manono Campus in Kaneikeao (Building 379, Room 1).
*Restrictions may apply