Fall 2024 UHCC Virtual Career Fair

Don't miss the UHCC Virtual Career Fair! Kickstart your job search early and get ahead by connecting with local companies looking to hire.

Student Registration

Guide to Attending a Virtual Career Fair

November 8th, 2024, 12pm - 1pm

Register here

Overview:

-Networking Opportunities: Engage directly with recruiters from local companies looking to hire.

-Explore Careers: Learn about different industries, companies, and roles to find your perfect fit.

-1:1 Chats & Group Sessions: Participate in personalized conversations and group info sessions with employers.

Have Questions?

Contact Tomoko Skinner at tomokoys@hawaii.edu (Hawaiʻi CC)