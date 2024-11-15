Fall 2024 UHCC Virtual Career Fair
Don't miss the UHCC Virtual Career Fair! Kickstart your job search early and get ahead by connecting with local companies looking to hire.
Guide to Attending a Virtual Career Fair
November 8th, 2024, 12pm - 1pm
Register here
Overview:
-Networking Opportunities: Engage directly with recruiters from local companies looking to hire.
-Explore Careers: Learn about different industries, companies, and roles to find your perfect fit.
-1:1 Chats & Group Sessions: Participate in personalized conversations and group info sessions with employers.
Have Questions?
Contact Tomoko Skinner at tomokoys@hawaii.edu (Hawaiʻi CC)