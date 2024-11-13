Fall 2024 Pre-Nursing Information Sessions

Learn about the Hawai‘i CC Nursing program!

Topics will include: nursing career pathways, admission criteria, program curricula, application requirements, pre-admission exam, selection criteria and program costs.

Attendees must pre-register for the session(s) of their choice.

The informational sessions will be held via Zoom. To create a Zoom account, go to: https://zoom.us/

Each session has a different registration link as listed below.

You must be signed into your Zoom account to register for and to attend the session(s).

Wednesday, November 13, 12 - 1 pm

For more information, contact Counselor Kenoa Dela Cruz at noa@hawaii.edu or (808) 934-2658