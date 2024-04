Interested in Attending Oregon State University? (Manono)

Come meet the OSU Associate Director for Transfer Admissions

FIND OUT ABOUT:

OSU Campus Life and Other Information

OSU Online and On-Campus

Degree Programs

How to transfer to OSU

Tuesday, April 9 - Manono/Hilo Visit

10:30-12:00pm - Kāneikeao, Building 379- Room 1

12:00-3:00pm - Portable Building 379A- Room 6B

Contact: Jeanne Batallones, jbatallo@hawaii.edu



Wednesday, April 10 - Pālamanui/Kona Visit

10:00-12:00pm - Ēlama Building

Contact: Precious Atendido, pmalejo@hawaii.edu