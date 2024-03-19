Spring 2024 Pre-Nursing Information Sessions
Learn about the Hawai‘i CC Nursing program!
Topics will include: admission criteria, program curricula, application requirements, TEAS pre-admission exam, selection criteria and program costs.
Attendees must pre-register for the session(s) of their choice.
The informational sessions will be held via Zoom. To create a Zoom account, go to: https://zoom.us/
Each session has a different registration link as listed below.
You must be signed into your Zoom account to register for and to attend the session(s).
For more information, contact Counselor Kenoa Dela Cruz at noa@hawaii.edu or (808) 934-2658