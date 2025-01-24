UH Community Colleges lower summer school tuition

The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges are making education even more accessible with reduced tuition rates for summer courses. Tuition will match fall and spring semesters at just $131 per credit for Hawaiʻi residents which will allow students to save money, graduate faster and explore new interests while staying on track academically.

“With reduced tuition rates, students have the perfect opportunity to get ahead, balance their regular semester workloads, or even try something new—at a fraction of the cost,” said Della Teraoka, interim vice president of UH Community Colleges.

The UH Community Colleges’ summer course schedule will be available in March, with registration opening in April. Students are encouraged to plan ahead and register early, as classes fill up quickly. Take full advantage of these lower tuition rates by securing your spot as soon as registration opens.

Why enroll in summer courses?

Save money: Take advantage of lower tuition at just $131 per credit for Hawaiʻi residents.

Take advantage of lower tuition at just $131 per credit for Hawaiʻi residents. Graduate faster: Earn additional credits during the summer to stay on track or get ahead.

Earn additional credits during the summer to stay on track or get ahead. Flexible options: Select from a wide range of courses and schedules tailored to fit your summer plans.

Students can use the summer term to accelerate their academic progress, lighten their course loads during the regular semesters and explore new areas of interest at an affordable cost.

For more information about summer courses, registration, financial aid, and support services, students are encouraged to contact their UH Community Colleges campus or visit uhcc.hawaii.edu.

Don’t miss this chance to save money and graduate faster. Plan your summer now and take the next step toward achieving your academic goals with UH Community Colleges.

*This story originally appeared in University of Hawai'i News on January 21, 2025.