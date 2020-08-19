Teaching Resources: Message from VCAA Joni Onishi to Faculty and Lecturers

Aloha Faculty and Lecturers,

Welcome to Fall 2020 semester. I hope this email finds you and your family in good health. As we continue to live through these unprecedented times, COVID-19 has impacted our daily lives and we will experience a semester unlike any other.

There are many to mahalo who worked hard throughout the summer preparing for the opening of fall 2020 to assure the safest and best learning environment possible. About 80% of our classes will be offered via distance delivery with 20% offered fully or partially face-to-face. Regardless of the delivery method, we are committed to provide our students with engaging and robust instruction as well as top-quality, high-touch academic support and resources.

In an earlier email, I asked you to contact your students in all your classes (multiple times) before instruction begins to provide first day information. I hope you have already made the first contact. Be sure to monitor your rosters in myUH as students will be registering up to the start of the first class meeting. Information to be included in your communication with students