"A Taste of Hilo" scholarships serve-up opportunities for Hawai‘i CC culinary students to shine

For over 25 years, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawai‘i (JCCIH) has been a vital partner for Hawai‘i Community College, providing over $200,000 in scholarships and program development through the annual “A Taste of Hilo” fundraiser. The event not only supports the college but also gives culinary students invaluable, hands-on experience by hosting food stations and showcasing their growing skillset.

This year, 20 culinary program students received scholarships, thanks to JCCIH. Here, two culinary program students, Casey Chow and Marielle Acupan, share their journeys, challenges and aspirations.

Casey Chow: A story of perseverance and passion

For Casey Chow, a first-year culinary student, the journey to Hawai‘i Community College is one of determination. “This is my third attempt at college,” he shared. Previously pursuing pre-med at UH and later IT at Hawai‘i Community College during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chow, 28, admits he struggled to find his true calling. “Me and school didn’t always get along,” he says. “I had to force myself to return to school.”

Chow’s path to culinary arts began with an appreciation for the fast-paced nature of food service while he was working at Domino’s Pizza. “I actually liked the long days, the pace, and seeing people’s happy faces when they eat something really delicious,” Chow reflected. After an injury put him out of work, Chow saw an opportunity to pursue something he’d long considered: cooking.

“I didn’t realize how fun it would be,” he says, describing the supportive and inspiring environment of the culinary program. “The instructors here are amazing; they facilitate growth and encourage us to ask questions.” Receiving a scholarship from JCCIH has been transformative. “I’m paying for this semester out of pocket,” he explains. “The scholarship monies mean a lot. It’s the extra breathing room I need.” Beyond the financial support, the scholarship is a reminder for Chow to keep pushing forward. “Someone saw potential in me, and it’s up to me to live up to that potential,” he says. “This program is life-changing for myself and my family.”

Chow encourages others to take that leap of faith to find a career that you love. “I’m not your traditional student, but Hawaii Community College really takes care of its students, and the instructors, staff and students are so welcoming and helpful,” he says. “No matter your age or where you are in life, if you want to make a change, take the step. It’s so worth it.”

Marielle Acupan: Finding confidence in Culinary Arts

Marielle Acupan, a second-year culinary student and Kea‘au High School graduate, took a more reflective path to discover her passion for cooking. Initially, she planned to follow in her family’s footsteps in the nursing profession. “I thought I would let my family down if I chose differently,” she admits. However, her love for cooking, nurtured through family holidays and online inspiration from chefs in the Philippines as well as world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, guided her toward culinary arts.

“I got scared after high school,” Acupan says, describing her initial hesitation. “I was scared of failing.” After taking a semester off, she found the courage to enroll in the program at Hawai‘i Community College, despite moments of doubt. “I was trying to carve a new path for myself.”

Acupan, 20, found a welcoming and supportive environment within the culinary program at Hawai‘i CC. “The friends I made here keep me going,” she says. “We formed a bond and remind each other we all need to pass and keep going together.” Acupan’s experience working with professional chefs, such as Waikoloa Beach Marriott Executive Chef Jayson Kanekoa, who she won the 2024 Hawai‘i Island Chef Challenge with just last month, gave her confidence to pursue opportunities she once thought were out of reach. “Seeing other local chefs succeed made me think, maybe I can do it too,” says Acupan, noting that she is also embracing leadership opportunities and challenging herself to learn new cuisines. “I thought I couldn’t teach or lead a team, but this program has shown me what I’m capable of,” she says.

The JCCIH scholarship this year is a big help as Acupan works towards completion of the Culinary Program in Spring 2025. “When I started college, I was worried about the financial burden on my parents,” she says. “This scholarship lightened that load and reminded me that others believe in me too.”

Acupan’s advice to others is heartfelt: “Don’t limit yourself. Taking risks can lead to amazing things. It’s okay to find your own path and pursue what you’re passionate about.”

Impact beyond the kitchen

Both Chow and Acupan exemplify how scholarships and community support can change lives. The culinary program at Hawai‘i Community College fosters growth, passion, and opportunity, providing students with the tools to succeed. Thanks to events like “A Taste of Hilo” and the generosity of the JCCIH, students can focus on their education, find their passions, and prepare for promising careers.