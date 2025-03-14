Save Money, Graduate Faster! Now offering lower summer tuition rates on classes.

Summer is the perfect time to fast-track your education and save money!

Tuition will match fall and spring semesters at just $131 per credit for Hawaiʻi residents and $345 per credit for non-residents, allowing students to save money, graduate faster, and explore new interests while staying on track academically.

TOP REASONS TO TAKE SUMMER CLASSES

Fast-track your academic journey and graduate sooner!

your academic journey and graduate sooner! Same credits, same price, faster completion!

Advance toward your degree or certificate

your degree or certificate Make up for missed classes.

Earn elective credits in a shorter time frame

in a shorter time frame Lighten your fall and spring workload by spreading out courses.

by spreading out courses. Reach the next course level sooner

sooner Start college early! Earn credits before your first year.

Earn credits before your first year. Boost your GPA with an extra classes

“With reduced tuition rates, students have the perfect opportunity to get ahead, balance their regular semester workloads, or even try something new—at a fraction of the cost,” said Della Teraoka, interim vice president of UH Community Colleges.

Course availability will be updated for Summer and Fall 2025 on March 17. Visit the class availability web page.

Registration for both Summer and Fall classes opens April 7, 2025. Your registration start date is based on your student standing at your home institution. To view your registration date and total credits at your home institution, log in to STAR GPS.

Students are encouraged to plan ahead and register early, as classes fill up quickly. Take full advantage of these lower tuition rates by securing your spot as soon as registration opens.

Students can use the summer term to accelerate their academic progress, lighten their course loads during the regular semesters and explore new areas of interest at an affordable cost.

For more information about summer courses, registration, financial aid, and support services, students are encouraged to contact Hawai'i Community College at (808) 934-2800 or visit https://www.hawaii.hawaii.edu/summer-programs for more information.

Don’t miss this chance to save money and graduate faster. Plan your summer now and take the next step toward achieving your academic goals with Hawai'i Community College!