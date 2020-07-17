x

HAWAI'I CC COVID-19 INFORMATION
In response to the challenges presented by COVID-19, Hawai'i Community College is closed to the general public at this time, but still open to students and employees essential in supporting our delivery of classes. We are currently planning for a safe, successful return to campus for the Fall 2020 semester. Please find additional information at hawaii.hawaii.edu/covid-19.
Register Now for the Ka'ao Student Success Conference

 / 17 July 2020
Hawai'i Community College will welcome students back with a free virtual Student Success Conference. The conference will take place August 14, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. as we connect you back to campus by providing workshops to support your success in college.
 
Register now at this link
 
The workshop will feature Ryan McCormack, 2019-2020 Hawai'i Community College Lecturer of the Year. Hawai'i CC faculty and staff members will share information on:
  • Navigating Laulima
  • Mental Wellness
  • Organize your Class Schedule
  • Financial Aid 101
  • Hana No'eau

 

 