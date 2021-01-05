Register for the Ka'ao Student Success Conference

In preparation for the Spring 2021 semester, Hawai'i Community College students are invited to join the Ka'ao Student Success Conference on Friday, January 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This virtual conference will provide you with an opportunity to learn strategies that will support your success as a college student. There is no monetary cost to attend this virtual conference. Discover why you are here, create your path to success, and share your story.



>>>Registration Link: http://bit.ly/kaao2020

>>>Conference Program

Keynote Speakers are Hawaiian Studies Faculty No'el Tagab-Cruz & Pele Kaio



Workshops:

Mental Wellness: Breaking it Down So You Don't Have a Breakdown

Online Dating! Using Focus 2 Career Assessment to Identify Career Goals

Transfer 101 Workshop

More Than Just Classes: Support for the Whole 'Ohana

Zoom/Laulima

Financial Aid & Scholarships

For more information, please email cdamate@hawaii.edu.