Register for the Ka'ao Student Success Conference
In preparation for the Spring 2021 semester, Hawai'i Community College students are invited to join the Ka'ao Student Success Conference on Friday, January 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This virtual conference will provide you with an opportunity to learn strategies that will support your success as a college student. There is no monetary cost to attend this virtual conference. Discover why you are here, create your path to success, and share your story.
>>>Registration Link: http://bit.ly/kaao2020
Keynote Speakers are Hawaiian Studies Faculty No'el Tagab-Cruz & Pele Kaio
Workshops:
- Mental Wellness: Breaking it Down So You Don't Have a Breakdown
- Online Dating! Using Focus 2 Career Assessment to Identify Career Goals
- Transfer 101 Workshop
- More Than Just Classes: Support for the Whole 'Ohana
- Zoom/Laulima
- Financial Aid & Scholarships
For more information, please email cdamate@hawaii.edu.