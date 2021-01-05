x

HAWAI'I CC COVID-19 INFORMATION
The Fall 2020 Semester is underway. Hawai'i Community College is implementing Required Prevention Measures and changes to campus operations to keep our community safe. Find more information about our re-opening and what you need to do to stay safe by visiting hawaii.hawaii.edu/covid-19.
conference flyer

Register for the Ka'ao Student Success Conference

Academics
 5 January 2021

In preparation for the Spring 2021 semester, Hawai'i Community College students are invited to join the Ka'ao Student Success Conference on Friday, January 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

This virtual conference will provide you with an opportunity to learn strategies that will support your success as a college student. There is no monetary cost to attend this virtual conference. Discover why you are here, create your path to success, and share your story.

>>>Registration Link: http://bit.ly/kaao2020

>>>Conference Program

Keynote Speakers are Hawaiian Studies Faculty No'el Tagab-Cruz & Pele Kaio

Workshops: 

  • Mental Wellness: Breaking it Down So You Don't Have a Breakdown
  • Online Dating! Using Focus 2 Career Assessment to Identify Career Goals
  • Transfer 101 Workshop
  • More Than Just Classes: Support for the Whole 'Ohana
  • Zoom/Laulima
  • Financial Aid & Scholarships

For more information, please email cdamate@hawaii.edu.