Register by August 7 for the Ka'ao Student Success Conference

REGISTRATION DEADLINE EXTENDED to Friday, August 7.

Hawai'i Community College will welcome students back with a free virtual Student Success Conference. The conference will take place August 14, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. as we connect you back to campus by providing workshops to support your success in college.

Register now at this link.

The workshop will feature Ryan McCormack, 2019-2020 Hawai'i Community College Lecturer of the Year. Hawai'i CC faculty and staff members will share information on: