President Hensel visits 3 Hawaiʻi CC sites as part of systemwide tour

University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel visited the Hawaiʻi Community College Manono campus in Hilo, the Hawaiʻi CC Kō Education Center in Honokaʻa and Hawaiʻi CC–Pālamanui in Kona during a two-day trip to Hawaiʻi Island on February 24 and 25. The trip was part of Hensel’s tour of UH’s 10 campuses and five education centers in her first 90 days in office.

The Hawaiʻi CC visits included campus tours, open forums and meetings with students, faculty, staff and community members.

“President Hensel is deeply committed to listening and becoming an active part of our community,” said Hawaiʻi CC Chancelor Susan Kazama. “I sense that she understands our mission, recognizes the strength of our kauhale (village), and embraces the collaborative culture that defines Hawaiʻi Community College.”

Hensel spent the first day at the Hawaiʻi CC Manono campus, starting with a traditional Kīpaepae (welcoming ceremony) in front of the campus sign at the entrance of the college. She then toured the campus facilities and met with representatives from the academic senate, student government, staff and the campus leadership team. The day ended with an open campus forum with about 40 people in attendance. Discussions at the meetings and forum included strengthening degree pathways between UH’s two- and four-year campuses, addressing aging infrastructure, and enhancing student support services.

“I thought she was incredible. She’s very open and articulate, and I truly believe she cares,” said student Mary Nguyen. “That’s what matters most. Often, when you’re in a top position, people can feel intimidated and unapproachable, but she was very approachable.”

After the visit, Hensel described the Hilo campus as a special place.

“The students, faculty and staff have built a strong, supportive community that truly uplifts both students and the wider community,” said Hensel. “That sense of connection was tangible and it was exciting to be part of that environment.”

She also enjoyed a meal prepared by Hawaiʻi CC culinary students and took part in a workshop exploring the elements of a Kīpaepae ceremony. During the session, she learned to hoʻokani the pahu (to drum) and pū (blow the conch shell), discovering the meaning behind this tradition.

“I really appreciated the hands-on learning opportunities, especially in understanding the cultural practices behind the Kīpaepae,” said Hensel. “That was particularly meaningful to me.”

Kō Education Center and Pālamanui

Hensel drove from Hilo to Honokaʻa the following day to visit the Kō Education Center, one of the seven centers across the state that serve rural communities.

The visit started with a Kīpaepae, after which she toured the facility and saw the new butchery class in action. The tour ended with an open forum where she took questions from staff, students and community members.

“I think it’s special when anyone from the system or administration comes out here because you can both hear about the Kō Education Center and our community, and see it with your own eyes,” said Pele Kaio, contact for the Kō Education Center. “We’re excited to have her here and to share our successes, as well as our challenges.”

Hensel then traveled to the Kona side of the island in the afternoon to Hawaiʻi CC–Pālamanui where she was welcomed with a Kīpaepae and made an offering at the campus ahu. She then toured the facilities, met with faculty and staff and took questions at an open campus forum, attended mainly by area residents.

“I would describe both as small, but mighty,” said Hensel of the Kō Center and Pālamanui.

“Their ambition to uplift their communities and make higher education accessible to everyone is truly impressive. Both campuses have beautiful facilities with the capacity to grow alongside their communities, and they each have bold visions for the future that I look forward to supporting.”

Model home visit

The trip was not Hensel’s first interaction with Hawaiʻi CC programs, students and staff.

She visited Hawaiʻi CC’s 56th model home, currently under construction in Keaukaha, on Wednesday, February 19, during a tour with the UH Board of Regents. Hensel met with students and faculty from Electrical Installation and Maintenance Technology (EIMT), Carpentry, Agriculture and I Ola Hāloa Center for Hawaiʻi Life Styles.

“President Hensel came up to our group and asked the students directly what improvements we wanted to see,” said EIMT student KalaʻiI Davis. “We were all speechless. We were able to share our concerns and felt like she understood our point of view. It really made us feel like we could actually have a say in addressing the obstacles we face.”

*This story originally appeared in University of Hawai'i News on February 26, 2025.