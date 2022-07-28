x

Prepare for a Successful Semester at the Ka'ao Student Success Conference, August 12

 / 28 July 2022

In preparation for the Fall 2022 semester, Hawai'i Community College students are invited to join the Ka'ao Student Success Conference on Friday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. 

This is a free conference with virtual and in-person options that will teach you strategies to help you succeed as a college student. Discover why you are here, create your path to success, and share your story.

>>>Registration Link: http://go.hawaii.edu/BG2

Workshop topics: 

  • Mental Health & Wellness
  • Designing Your Life
  • Zoom Etiquette, Zoom for Success
  • Getting a Job on Campus
  • Student Resources
  • Transferring On Up 
  • Talk Stories With Your Peers 
  • Hei - Ritual String Formation

For more information, please email rtokeshi@hawaii.edu