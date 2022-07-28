Prepare for a Successful Semester at the Ka'ao Student Success Conference, August 12

In preparation for the Fall 2022 semester, Hawai'i Community College students are invited to join the Ka'ao Student Success Conference on Friday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

This is a free conference with virtual and in-person options that will teach you strategies to help you succeed as a college student. Discover why you are here, create your path to success, and share your story.



>>>Registration Link: http://go.hawaii.edu/BG2

Workshop topics:

Mental Health & Wellness

Designing Your Life

Zoom Etiquette, Zoom for Success

Getting a Job on Campus

Student Resources

Transferring On Up

Talk Stories With Your Peers

Hei - Ritual String Formation

For more information, please email rtokeshi@hawaii.edu