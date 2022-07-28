Prepare for a Successful Semester at the Ka'ao Student Success Conference, August 12
In preparation for the Fall 2022 semester, Hawai'i Community College students are invited to join the Ka'ao Student Success Conference on Friday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
This is a free conference with virtual and in-person options that will teach you strategies to help you succeed as a college student. Discover why you are here, create your path to success, and share your story.
>>>Registration Link: http://go.hawaii.edu/BG2
Workshop topics:
- Mental Health & Wellness
- Designing Your Life
- Zoom Etiquette, Zoom for Success
- Getting a Job on Campus
- Student Resources
- Transferring On Up
- Talk Stories With Your Peers
- Hei - Ritual String Formation
For more information, please email rtokeshi@hawaii.edu