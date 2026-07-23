Nominations sought for Hawaiʻi CC interim chancellor

The University of Hawaiʻi is inviting nominations and self-nominations for the position of interim chancellor to lead Hawaiʻi Community College during the national search for a permanent chancellor. This follows the retirement of Chancellor Susan Kazama on July 31 after more than 40 years of service to the University of Hawaiʻi.

The decision comes after UH President Wendy Hensel and Interim Vice President for Community Colleges Lui Hokoana hosted a campus forum on July 9 to discuss the college’s leadership transition, where approximately 80 attendees participated in person, and another 100 joined via Zoom. Faculty, staff, students, administrators, and community members provided additional feedback through an online form, resulting in more than 40 written responses.

“As promised, we carefully considered the feedback regarding the three leadership options presented during the forum,” said Hensel and Hokoana in a July 21 email to the campus. “Based on the strong support expressed during the forum and through written comments, we will appoint a dedicated interim chancellor focused exclusively on Hawaiʻi Community College while the search for a permanent chancellor begins.”

Until the interim chancellor is appointed, Hokoana will provide leadership for the campus.

Ideal candidates

The university seeks candidates with a UH affiliation and significant leadership or administrative experience. Ideal candidates should demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting Hawaiʻi CC‘s students, faculty, and staff while understanding of the unique opportunities and challenges facing the college and Hawaiʻi Island.

The selected interim chancellor will be eligible to apply for the permanent position once the national search commences in the upcoming academic year. Self-nominations must include a brief statement of interest (one page or less) and a current curriculum vitae. Qualified nominees will be contacted to confirm their interest.

Nominations and self-nominations should be submitted by July 31 to ur@hawaii.edu.

*This story originally appeared in University of Hawai'i News on July 21, 2026.