x

Blog

HAWAI'I CC COVID-19 INFORMATION
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, personal safety practices are still in effect. Find more information about what you need to do to stay safe, please visit hawaii.hawaii.edu/covid-19.
Photo of campus

Need help applying to Hawai‘i CC? Join an ‘Application Tuesday’ virtual workshop

Academics
 / 13 October 2021

Hawai‘i Community College will host virtual workshops for prospective students who want to enroll for the Spring 2022 or Fall 2022 semesters. 

Join “Application Tuesdays” and get help completing the Hawai’i Community College online application. (Application deadline for Spring 2022 is December 15).

The workshops are offered via Zoom and will take place on several dates throughout October and November. See dates and times and register for one of the workshops by going to this Zoom link:

https://bit.ly/2HwXOjs

For more information, please email Glenn-Dee Kuwaye at gkuwaye@hawaii.edu.